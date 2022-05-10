Public Tours of Cheong Wa Dae Extended to June 11

Photo : YONHAP News

Public tours of the former presidential compound, Cheong Wa Dae, have been extended to June 11.People wanting to visit Cheong Wa Dae between May 22 and June 11 were able make reservations starting at noon on Thursday, according to the presidential office.Daily visiting hours and visitor numbers remain the same. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., visitors can look around the compound for two hours. Some 65-hundred are allowed in at one time, accommodating up to 39-thousand per day.Applicants can make reservations on the website “opencheongwadae.kr” through online platforms such as Naver, KakaoTalk or Toss.The presidential office said reservations have surpassed two-point-three million since they first opened on the morning of April 27.Cheong Wa Dae opened to the public on Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol’s inauguration day, in line with his campaign pledge.