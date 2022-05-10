Booster Shot Recommended after 3 Mo. for Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities have recommended recovered COVID-19 patients get boosted three months after testing positive.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Thursday set a new standard for vaccination intervals for confirmed COVID-19 patients, taking into consideration natural immunity from the infection.The agency said that, considering natural immunity, they recommend patients get boosted three months after testing positive. Those who are yet to receive the first two shots are advised to get the shots three weeks after their infection is confirmed.The recommended vaccination intervals vary among countries, ranging from one to four months after testing positive.Authorities explained the natural immunity obtained from catching the coronavirus is presumed to last for more than three months.They added that the standard is based on efficacy, not safety, so people can get vaccinated before the recommended intervals upon request.