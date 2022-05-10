Yoon to Debut on Global Stage in Virtual COVID-19 Summit

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will take part in a second global summit on the COVID-19 pandemic.The virtual conference to be held on Thursday night, local time, will mark Yoon's first appearance on the international stage since he took office on Tuesday.The second Global COVID-19 Summit, co-hosted by the United States, Germany, Belize, Indonesia and Senegal, aims to discuss an end to the pandemic and the international community’s joint response to future health crises.Discussion topics will likely include COVID-19 vaccinations, easier access to tests and treatment, enhancing global healthcare security and ways to circumvent future disasters.Through his pre-recorded message, Yoon will reportedly highlight South Korea’s efforts to join the global drive to fight COVID-19. Other leaders of state, non-governmental organizations and the private-sector will also take part in the proceedings.According to the presidential office, Yoon’s participation in the summit is expected to provide an opportunity to explain South Korea’s policies and express its commitment as a global leader, to contribute to quickly overcoming the pandemic and reinforcing global health security.The first Global COVID-19 summit was held last September.