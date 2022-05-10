N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile, Yoon Calls Security Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea, the first since the start of President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration, prompting the top office to convene a security meeting.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) confirmed the launch on Thursday, with military authorities analyzing the details including the range and altitude.The launch comes five days after the regime's submarine-launched ballistic missile on May 7. It is North Korea's 16th act of provocation this year and the first since Yoon's inauguration on Tuesday.The presidential office immediately called for a National Security Council meeting to discuss the latest threat.When announcing Thursday's launch, the JCS used the term "ballistic missile of unconfirmed nature" instead of the usual "projectile" in alerting the media after first detecting North Korea's ballistic launch.The replacement of the term reportedly reflects Yoon and his administration's resolute stance toward North Korea's provocations.