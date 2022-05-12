Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Health Authorities Consider COVID-19 Vaccine Donation to N. Korea

Written: 2022-05-12 19:20:18Updated: 2022-05-12 19:23:58

Health Authorities Consider COVID-19 Vaccine Donation to N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Health authorities are mulling the donation of remaining COVID-19 vaccines to North Korea, if necessary.
 
The Central Disease Control Headquarters unveiled the stance on Thursday, when asked if there is possibility of including North Korea in the list of countries to benefit from Seoul’s vaccine dispersal scheme.
 
Officials said North Korea had not been on their list of candidate nations, adding that they will still discuss the possibility with relevant ministries, if necessary.
 
North Korea officially confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday, shifting to its maximum emergency antiviral system.  
 
The South Korean government has been donating remaining vaccines to other countries to mitigate vaccine waste, with the nation’s full two-dose inoculation rate holding steady at above 84 percent.
 
As of March 22, South Korea discarded more than two-point-three million COVID-19 vaccine doses, as they went unused before expiration.
 
As of Thursday, some 14-million-774-thousand doses remain in South Korea. Of those, Pfizer vaccines top the list with seven-point-seven million doses, followed by three-point-32 million from Moderna and one-point-98 million from Johnson & Johnson.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >