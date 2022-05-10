Yoon Seeks Meeting with Ruling, Rival Party Leaders Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is reportedly pushing for a meeting with leaders of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and opposition parties some time next week.According to Yonhap News Agency on Friday, the meeting, if it does happen, will likely take place after Monday, when Yoon is scheduled to make a parliamentary speech on the proposed extra budget.Multiple PPP officials told the news agency that Yoon is trying to arrange a meeting with the leaders of the three major parties around the middle of next week.An official from the opposition bloc also said the presidential office reached out about the possible meeting and working-level officials were narrowing down a date.The top office most likely contacted the PPP, the Democratic Party(DP) and the Justice Party to ask their chairperson and floor leaders to attend a meeting with the president.The Justice Party has given the green light while the DP’s floor leader, Park Hong-keun, said he could not attend due to a personal engagement.If the meeting takes place, President Yoon is expected to call for swift parliamentary approval of the supplementary budget designed to assist pandemic-hit small businesses.He is also likely to ask for cooperation on the confirmation of Cabinet nominees including prime minister Han Duck-soo.