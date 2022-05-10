China Hopes to Enhance Cooperation with N. Korea on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

China has expressed hope to provide support and enhance cooperation with North Korea in the fight against COVID-19.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday in a press briefing that anti-virus measures are a common task of the world, when asked if China plans to offer help to the North in dealing with the outbreak.The spokesperson said he is confident that North Korea will win the fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of the party and the government, adding that China will provide assistance and support if the North makes the request.Asked if China would bring back Chinese nationals in North Korea, the spokesperson said that China greatly values the lives and safety of its nationals in the North.He added the Chinese government will closely monitor the spread of the virus in the North and maintain communication with the regime to protect the lives and safety of Chinese people there.North Korea acknowledged the outbreak of COVID-19 on Thursday for the first time and reported its first death from the virus on Friday.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said more than 180-thousand people are being treated in quarantine.