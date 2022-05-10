S. Korea, Japan in Talks to Resume Gimpo-Haneda Flights

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Friday said that it is holding discussions with the foreign ministry and health authorities to swiftly resume flights between South Korea's Gimpo and Haneda in Japan.The transport ministry said it is in close consultation with its Japanese counterparts as well, including Tokyo's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, as the resumption of the route needs to reflect the spread of the virus in Japan.Working-level consultations between Seoul and Tokyo are underway after President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his wish to see flights between the two airports within this month.In a meeting with a group of visiting Japanese lawmakers on Wednesday, Yoon said his government will establish quarantine facilities at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul to conduct tests on those departing for Japan.The industry expects flights between Gimpo and Haneda, which were suspended in March 2020, will resume early next month.