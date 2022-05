Photo : KBS News

South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok has captured another international title at the World Athletics' Diamond League competition held in Doha, Qatar.Clearing two-point-33 meters, Woo finished first in the men's high jump finals on Friday.Only the top tier athletes are invited to the elite Diamond League. Competing for the first time in his career, Woo became the first South Korean ever to win a title in any discipline.He defeated Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar, a Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, by three centimeters.