UN Expresses Concern over N. Korea Outbreak

Written: 2022-05-14 13:20:38Updated: 2022-05-14 13:26:49

UN Expresses Concern over N. Korea Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations has expressed concern over news of COVID-19 spreading in North Korea and reaffirmed its will to provide support.

In a Friday briefing, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the secretary-general, said the UN was monitoring reports on North Korea's COVID-19 outbreak.

He said the agency has not been formally notified by the North yet on the situation, but continues to maintain contact with North Korean representatives. 

The official said the UN, along with its humanitarian partners, is ready to provide the necessary support to the North Korean people on the outbreak, as well as other issues.

He pointed out that even before the global pandemic and border closures, eleven million North Koreans were in need of humanitarian assistance.

North Korean media has been reporting on the number of virus-related deaths and people in isolation. Such an open disclosure is believed to indicate the gravity of the situation.

South Korea has also offered to provide the North with vaccines.
