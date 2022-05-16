New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 25,434

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell to 25-thousand range amid a continued downturn in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that 25-thousand-434 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 26 from overseas. The country's accumulated caseload came to 17-million-782-thousand-61.It marks the first time in 15 weeks since January 30 that Sunday tallies fell below 30-thousand.The daily tally fell by some four thousand from a day ago and more than 14-thousand from a week ago. The figure remains below 50-thousand for the 12th consecutive day.Saturday saw 48 deaths, raising the death toll to 23-thousand-709. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients fell by three from a day ago to 338, down 103 from the daily average of the previous week.Around 18 percent of ICU beds nationwide are occupied, while some 220-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.