Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 25,434

Written: 2022-05-15 10:29:33Updated: 2022-05-15 16:45:03

New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 25,434

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell to 25-thousand range amid a continued downturn in infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that 25-thousand-434 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 26 from overseas. The country's accumulated caseload came to 17-million-782-thousand-61.

It marks the first time in 15 weeks since January 30 that Sunday tallies fell below 30-thousand.

The daily tally fell by some four thousand from a day ago and more than 14-thousand from a week ago. The figure remains below 50-thousand for the 12th consecutive day.

Saturday saw 48 deaths, raising the death toll to 23-thousand-709. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients fell by three from a day ago to 338, down 103 from the daily average of the previous week.

Around 18 percent of ICU beds nationwide are occupied, while some 220-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >