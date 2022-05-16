S. Korea to Propose Working-level Talks to Help N. Korea's Fight against COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The government reportedly plans to make an official offer early this week to provide assistance in North Korea's fight against COVID-19.A senior government official said on Sunday that the Seoul government is considering officially making the proposal to the North early this week.The Unification Ministry is likely to send a notice to the North via a direct cross-border communication hotline at the liaison office to make the proposal after consultation with related ministries. The ministry is expected to propose inter-Korean working-level talks to discuss the assistance.However, it is uncertain if the North will react positively to the proposal, given that leader Kim Jong-un said that the virus situation is not out of control.North Korea, which confirmed its first case of COVID-19 last Thursday, reported 15 new deaths and nearly 300-thousand new fever cases on Saturday.