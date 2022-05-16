Candidates Campaign for June 1 Local Elections

Photo : KBS News

Candidates of rival parties are campaigning in earnest in the first weekend after the candidate registration for the June 1 local elections.Former chair of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) Song Young-gil, who is running for Seoul mayor, presented election pledges to lower tax burdens for homeowners.For owners of multiple houses, Song vowed to raise the officially appraised value of homes subject to the comprehensive real estate tax from the current 600 million won to one-point-one billion won.Song noted that owners of one home are not subject to the tax if the value is under one-point-one billion won, but the ceiling is just 600 million won for owners of multiple homes.Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who is seeking his fourth term, will unveil plans to support small merchants and promote the local economy on Sunday.Candidates running for Gyeonggi governor will also canvass in various areas of the province.DP's Kim Dong-yeon, who campaigned in Yeoncheon in northern Gyeonggi on Sunday morning, will attend a launch of youth supporters in the afternoon.The ruling People Power Party candidate Kim Eun-hye will woo voters along with Ahn Cheol-soo, who is vying for a parliamentary seat in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province.