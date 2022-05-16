Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Candidates Campaign for June 1 Local Elections

Written: 2022-05-15 14:26:51Updated: 2022-05-15 16:43:25

Candidates Campaign for June 1 Local Elections

Photo : KBS News

Candidates of rival parties are campaigning in earnest in the first weekend after the candidate registration for the June 1 local elections.

Former chair of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) Song Young-gil, who is running for Seoul mayor, presented election pledges to lower tax burdens for homeowners.

For owners of multiple houses, Song vowed to raise the officially appraised value of homes subject to the comprehensive real estate tax from the current 600 million won to one-point-one billion won.

Song noted that owners of one home are not subject to the tax if the value is under one-point-one billion won, but the ceiling is just 600 million won for owners of multiple homes.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who is seeking his fourth term, will unveil plans to support small merchants and promote the local economy on Sunday.

Candidates running for Gyeonggi governor will also canvass in various areas of the province.

DP's Kim Dong-yeon, who campaigned in Yeoncheon in northern Gyeonggi on Sunday morning, will attend a launch of youth supporters in the afternoon.

The ruling People Power Party candidate Kim Eun-hye will woo voters along with Ahn Cheol-soo, who is vying for a parliamentary seat in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >