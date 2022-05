Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop sensation BTS has won three prizes at this year's Billboard Music Awards, winning honors at the event for the sixth straight year.According to Billboard on Sunday, BTS won Top Duo or Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song.The finalists of this year's awards were determined by their performances on the Billboard Charts between April 10, 2021 and March 26, 2022.Last year, BTS scooped up four prizes, including the major title of Top Selling Song.The boy band had won the Top Social Artist award for the fifth consecutive year since 2017.Billboard Music Awards is one of three major pop music awards in the United States, along with the American Music Awards and Grammy Awards.