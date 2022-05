Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Lee Kyoung-hoon has won a PGA Tour title in Texas for the second consecutive year.Lee shot nine-under 63 in the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas on Sunday.The 31-year-old golfer finished 26-under 262 to successfully defend his title at the event, also his second career title on the tour, after winning his first U.S. tour title at the tournament last year.With Sunday's win, Lee collected one million-638-thousand U.S. dollars in prize money.Lee has become the first South Korean to defend a PGA Tour title.