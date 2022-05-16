S. Korean Condolence Delegation Arrives in UAE

Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Chang Je-won of the ruling People Power Party has arrived in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) as a special envoy of President Yoon Suk Yeol to offer condolences over the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.Upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Sunday, Chang, the chief delegate of a government delegation, told reporters that he would make efforts to deepen relations between the two nations during the trip.Chang said that the delegation will discuss various matters as the two nations have both seen the launch of new governments.The chief delegate said he believes the two nations should expand and upgrade their cooperation beyond cooperation in nuclear power plants to the sectors of hydrogen and information and communications technology.The delegation will meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the new UAE president, on Monday and deliver condolences on behalf of Yoon and the South Korean people.