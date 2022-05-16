Menu Content

New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 10,000s for First Time in 104 Days

Written: 2022-05-16 09:58:04Updated: 2022-05-16 10:29:19

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell to the ten-thousand range for the first time in more than three months amid a clear downturn in infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday that 13-thousand-296 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 28 from overseas. The country's accumulated caseload came to 17-million-795-thousand-357.

The daily tally posted in the ten-thousand range for the first time since February 1, in the early phase of the omicron wave.

The figure dropped by over seven thousand from a week ago and about 67-hundred from two weeks ago.

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by seven from a day ago to 345, remaining in the 300s for the seventh consecutive day.

Sunday saw 35 deaths, down 13 from a day ago. The death toll came to 23-thousand-744 with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.

More than 18 percent of ICU beds nationwide are occupied, while some 202-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.
