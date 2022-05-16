Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Unif. Ministry to Swiftly Propose Help to Curb N. Korea’s COVID-19 Outbreak

Written: 2022-05-16 13:14:38Updated: 2022-05-16 14:30:30

Unif. Ministry to Swiftly Propose Help to Curb N. Korea’s COVID-19 Outbreak

Photo : KBS News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs reaffirmed the government's resolve to swiftly support North Korea in its efforts to curb an "explosive" fever outbreak, suspected to be driven by the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The unification ministry said on Monday that a proposal will promptly be made in consideration of the rapid spread of the virus in the nation, but it did not provide details on when the proposal will be made or what it will entail.

The ministry said details on the aid items will be finalized through inter-Korean negotiations.

This comes after President Yoon Suk Yeol announced plans to suggest working-level discussions through the ministry's channel with Pyongyang to deliver COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies.

Earlier, the North announced that there have been one-point-21 million cumulative cases of fever-ridden people nationwide from late April to Sunday afternoon, of which 50 have died.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >