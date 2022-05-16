Unif. Ministry to Swiftly Propose Help to Curb N. Korea’s COVID-19 Outbreak

Photo : KBS News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs reaffirmed the government's resolve to swiftly support North Korea in its efforts to curb an "explosive" fever outbreak, suspected to be driven by the COVID-19 omicron variant.The unification ministry said on Monday that a proposal will promptly be made in consideration of the rapid spread of the virus in the nation, but it did not provide details on when the proposal will be made or what it will entail.The ministry said details on the aid items will be finalized through inter-Korean negotiations.This comes after President Yoon Suk Yeol announced plans to suggest working-level discussions through the ministry's channel with Pyongyang to deliver COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies.Earlier, the North announced that there have been one-point-21 million cumulative cases of fever-ridden people nationwide from late April to Sunday afternoon, of which 50 have died.