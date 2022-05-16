Pyongyang North Korea's COVID-19 Epicenter with 42 Linked Deaths Confirmed

Photo : YONHAP News

The North Korean capital of Pyongyang remains the reclusive state's COVID-19 epicenter, reporting the highest number of confirmed cases and related symptoms throughout the country.The North's national emergency quarantine headquarters told Korean Central Television on Monday that as of 6 p.m. Saturday, there were 168 total cases confirmed in seven major cities and provinces, with 25 percent or 42 patients being found in Pyongyang.There were 83-thousand-445 people in the capital who reported symptoms on Saturday alone, significantly higher than the 12 other municipalities and provinces. The second highest was 22-thousand-808 reported from South Hwanghae Province.Last week, the regime reported the North's first case of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. The virus transmission follows a series of anniversary events in April that involved mass gatherings of people.Meanwhile, 42 people had died as of Saturday afternoon, including 22 from symptoms and 17 from medication side effects, suggesting state authorities may be relying on unverified drugs to treat its people.