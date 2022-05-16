US Think Tank Issues Report on S. Korea-US Alliance ahead of Leaders' Summit

Photo : Getty Images Bank

A U.S. think tank has published a report containing suggestions regarding ways to improve the South Korea-U.S. alliance ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Seoul later this week.The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars released a report on Sunday entitled, "Two Presidents, One Agenda: A Blueprint for South Korea and the United States to Address the Challenges of the 2020s and Beyond."In the report, Sue Mi Terry, the director of the Center's Asia Program, said the allies' past policies and positions have been out of sync over North Korea, China, and Japan, with more progressive presidents in Seoul and more conservative leaders in Washington.Assessing that Yoon comes from the center-right and Biden from the center-left, Terry said the two sides seem to be in closer alignment, providing them with a historic opportunity to forge a deeper alliance for the 21st century.Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage said Yoon and Biden can work together to improve trilateral cooperation with Japan, strengthen cybersecurity, address the growing challenges from China and Russia, and safeguard supply chains.The report has also been submitted to the White House.