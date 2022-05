Photo : YONHAP News

Exports continued to surpass the 50 billion dollar mark for the 14th consecutive month last month, posting an all-time high for the month of April.According to Korea Customs Service on Monday, outbound shipments stood at 57-point-eight billion U.S. dollars last month, up 12-point-nine percent from a year earlier.Imports totaled 60-point-three billion dollars, up 18-point-six percent on-year, for a deficit of two-point-five billion dollars.Exports in the semiconductor industry remained above ten billion dollars for the 12th straight month, with the on-year rise also continuing for the 22nd month.Outbound shipments of semiconductors jumped 15-point-six percent on-year, while those of home appliances grew 45-point-six percent.Meanwhile, imports of crude oil surged 78-point-four percent on-year amid rising global oil prices.