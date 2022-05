Photo : KBS News

North Korea has yet to confirm its acceptance of a message South Korea sent via their joint liaison office on Monday to begin coordinating COVID-19 aid to assist in the reclusive state's growing outbreak.According to the unification ministry, it tried to send a message at 11 a.m. requesting a working-level meeting to discuss the provision of medical supplies and other COVID-19 equipment as well as expertise learned from the South's quarantine experience.The proposal - offering supplies including vaccines, medication, testing kits and masks - was sent by South Korea's unification minister Kwon Young-se, addressed to Kim Yong-chol, the North's head of its inter-Korean affairs department.The ministry had earlier stated that it hoped the North would respond positively to the request.