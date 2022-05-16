DP Expels 3-Term Lawmaker amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has expelled a three-term lawmaker facing allegations of sexual misconduct.According to DP floor spokesperson Oh Yeong-hwan on Monday, the expulsion of Rep. Park Wan-joo was decided during a general meeting of the party's lawmakers earlier that day.Although a vote was not conducted, the spokesperson said the motion to expel Park can be considered to have passed unanimously since no one opposed its approval.While some at the meeting initially demanded that Park provide clarification by responding to the allegations, an unnamed DP representative confirmed that Park accepted the expulsion in absentia.Park is suspected of harassing a female assistant last year, for which a police investigation is ongoing. The disgraced lawmaker sent a message to local reporters on Sunday denying the allegations, suggesting that he had accepted the party's decision in a sacrificial act ahead of the June 1 local elections.The main opposition also plans to take the case to a special parliamentary ethics committee to seek additional disciplinary action.