Photo : YONHAP News

Korean-Australian golfer Minjee Lee won the LPGA's Cognizant Founders Cup on Sunday to claim her seventh career title.The 25-year-old finished the final round of the tournament at Upper Montclair Country Club in the U.S. state of New Jersey at two under par, for a total of 19 under par. American Lexi Thompson trailed behind at 17 under par.This is Lee's first tour victory since taking her first major at Evian Championship last July.Among South Korean players, rookie Choi Hye-jin ranked eighth at 13 under par, while Jenny Shin finished tenth at 12 under par. Defending champ Ko Jin-young, meanwhile, completed the tournament at 17th with eight under par.