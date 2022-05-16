Police Launch Investigation into Yoon's Nominee for Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have launched an investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's nominee for justice minister after civic groups filed a complaint.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Monday they were assigned the case after complaints were submitted by civic groups, including the People’s Livelihood Economy Research Institute, accusing nominee Han Dong-hoon, his spouse and his daughter of obstruction of business and violating the Copyright Act.Earlier, media outlets had raised suspicions that Han's daughter received expensive items from her mother's acquaintance and donated them to a welfare center to augment the extracurricular activity on her college application. There are also allegations that she used a ghostwriter for her research papers.This is the third complaint to be filed by the civic group, following a false accusation complaint against Han after he filed one against a liberal newspaper for malicious reporting.