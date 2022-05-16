Menu Content

Korean
English

Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US Discuss Humanitarian Assistance for N. Korea

Written: 2022-05-16 18:43:27Updated: 2022-05-17 09:50:07

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s new top nuclear envoy has held his first telephone talks with his U.S. counterpart, as the two discussed COVID-19 infections in the North as well as the regime’s missile and nuclear weapons program. 

According to the foreign ministry on Monday, Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, spoke with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim by phone earlier in the day, their first official talks since Kim Gunn took office last Friday. 

The two expressed concerns over the seriousness of the pandemic spread in the North and agreed to closely discuss global humanitarian assistance for the reclusive state. 

The U.S. side expressed its support for Seoul’s plan to provide assistance for the North regarding COVID-19 quarantine, the ministry said. 

The two allies also exchanged assessments of the North’s recent missile launches and a possible nuclear test. They agreed to continue their watertight cooperation to draw a unified stance with the international community while maintaining a solid defense posture.
