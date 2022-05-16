Benchmark Lending Rate for Mortgage Loans Highest in 35 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid continuing inflation and ensuing efforts by monetary authorities to counter it by raising the key interest rate, a benchmark lending rate for mortgage loans has hit a near three-year high.According to the Korea Federation of Banks on Monday, the COFIX, or the cost of funds index, for outstanding loans climbed zero-point-12 percentage points from March to one-point-84 percent in April.It marks the highest level since May of 2019 when the index reached one-point-85 percent.COFIX is calculated based on the weighted average cost of funding information provided by eight domestic banks.When the index climbs, the interest on COFIX-linked mortgage loans also goes up, raising the household debt burden.For example, the lowest adjustable interest rate imposed on mortgage loans offered by KB Kookmin Bank will rise from three-point-42 percent to three-point-54 percent from Tuesday, while that of loans by Nonghyup will rise from three-point-17 to three-point-29 percent.