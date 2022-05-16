S. Korea Reports 35,117 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported about 35-thousand new COVID-19 cases amid a clear downturn in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 35-thousand-117 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 26 from overseas. The country's accumulated caseload came to 17-million-830-thousand-429.The daily tally more than doubled from a day ago but fell by some 15-thousand from a week ago, the lowest in 15 weeks for Tuesday tallies.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients dropped by 12 from a day ago to 333, lower than the average of 381 daily cases the previous week. The figure remains in the 300s for the eighth consecutive day.Monday saw 27 deaths, down eight from a day ago. The death toll came to 23-thousand-771 with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.More than 17 percent of ICU beds nationwide are occupied, while some 182-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.