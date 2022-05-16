Korea-made Heavyweight Torpedoes Complete Testing Phase

Photo : KBS News

Next-generation heavyweight torpedoes developed with domestic technology have successfully completed their test firing and are ready for mass production.The Defense Agency for Technology and Quality said on Tuesday that it completed testing the “Tiger Shark” submarine-launched torpedo in the East Sea last Monday.With the cleared milepost, the agency said it will begin efforts to mass produce and deploy the torpedoes.The agency said the torpedoes were launched from a Changbogo-III class submarine and hit their targets. An earlier test in March saw the torpedoes strike their mark when shot from a Changbogo-II class submarine.The Tiger Shark was developed in 2019 with a focus on enhancing the speed, sensors and range of the White Shark torpedoes which were developed domestically in 2004.The new torpedoes will be loaded onto class II and class III Changbogo submarines.