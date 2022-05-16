Menu Content

N. Korea Deploys Military to Supply Pyongyang Pharmacies amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Written: 2022-05-17 13:46:41Updated: 2022-05-17 14:09:31

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean military personnel have been deployed to supply medicine to pharmacies in the capital of Pyongyang as the suspected transmission of COVID-19 continues across the nation.

The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Tuesday that troops from the People's Army began transporting and delivering medication around the clock starting the previous day.

This comes following a special order from regime leader Kim Jong-un during an emergency consultative meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's politburo on Sunday.

Kim inspected pharmacies in Pyongyang's Taedong River area on Monday, as did the politburo's standing committee members Choe Ryong-hae and Kim Tok-hun across other districts.

The KCNA said steps are being taken to prevent inequity in the medicine's distribution and the treatment of patients in cities, remote villages in the northern mountainous regions and border areas.
