Photo : Getty Images Bank

The government will begin a large-scale survey on antibody positivity rates to determine the level of natural immunity against COVID-19 in society to assist in virus-related policy development.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Tuesday that the survey on ten-thousand people per quarter will kick off this month, carried out by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. The target group will be selected through statistical sampling from people aged five and older across all 17 administrative divisions nationwide.Specimens will be collected and analyzed next month, and results will be released in late June or early July.A total of 30-thousand people will be surveyed this year, beginning this quarter.Participants who agreed to take part will have their blood drawn and fill out a questionnaire.