Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has remained silent for the second day on South Korea's proposal to hold working-level talks on COVID-19 support.A unification ministry official said Tuesday the two Koreas held their regular afternoon contact via the liaison office at 5 p.m., but the North did not mention whether it accepted Seoul's message on the proposal.On Monday morning, the ministry tried to deliver the message signed by its chief Kwon Young-se to Kim Yong-chol, head of North Korea's United Front Department.But the regime has yet to clarify whether the message has been accepted.The two Koreas hold regular phone calls twice a day at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through their liaison office communication hotline.