PPP Introduces Legal Revisions to Unify Age Counting
Written: 2022-05-17 18:28:38 / Updated: 2022-05-17 18:49:43
Ruling People Power Party lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum on Tuesday introduced bills on revising civil and administrative laws to unify how age is counted in South Korea.
The bills call for a "universal age" as the official standard for counting and indicating one's age.
Under universal age, a baby turns one year old one year after birth. In contrast, the so-called Korean age counted infants as a year old immediately after birth.
The change was a campaign pledge of then-presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol. Lawmaker Yoo, who was a member of Yoon's transition committee, said a uniform rule would defuse disputes over the interpretation of age and have a positive impact across society.
He said sufficient public debate would be had on the move, though he noted there is already high social interest for the change to be realized.
