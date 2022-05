Photo : YONHAP News

The nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan held their first phone talks on Tuesday and discussed issues pertaining to North Korea.Seoul's foreign ministry said Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs who took office last week, shared greetings with his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi.They exchanged assessments on North Korea's missile launches and COVID-19 outbreak, and agreed to continue close communication and cooperation on the nuclear issue.On Monday, Kim talked on the phone with U.S. nuclear envoy Sung Kim.