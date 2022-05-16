Politics CSIS: Further Activity Observed at N. Korea's Nuclear Test Site

A U.S. think tank said on Tuesday that North Korea appears to be continuing with restoration work at its nuclear test site despite the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country.



The Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS) released a report which said that continued activity at tunnel number three of the Punggyeri nuclear testing site in the northeastern province of North Hamgyong is being tracked via satellite imagery.



The center observed a new entrance to the tunnel, while a new building is also under construction in the northeastern corner of the area.



Noting continued refurbishment work and preparations at the tunnel for the past three months, the CSIS said the North appears to be nearing completion of the site for a seventh nuclear test.



On May 6, the U.S. Department of State speculated that the North’s prospective nuclear test, which will be the first of its kind since 2017, will be carried out as early as this month.