Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Dallas Police Chief: Korean Hair Salon Shooter Delusional about Asians

Written: 2022-05-18 09:35:44Updated: 2022-05-18 10:09:19

Dallas Police Chief: Korean Hair Salon Shooter Delusional about Asians

Photo : YONHAP News

Police in the U.S. state of Texas said a man suspected of opening fire and wounding three Korean women in a hair salon in Dallas last week was delusional about Asians as the FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime.

According to Reuters, Dallas police booked the 36-year-old suspect, Jeremy Smith, on Tuesday and charged him with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The police said he fired 13 shots into the Koreatown hair salon on Wednesday of last week. The three women shot reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries and were being treated at a hospital.

Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia said Smith harbored delusions about Asians since experiencing a car crash involving an Asian man two years ago. According to National Public Radio, Garcia previously ruled out the possibility that the suspect, an African American, was motivated by his hate against another racial group.

The Dallas police said the shooting may also be linked to two other shootings at Asian businesses in the city, adding that a related investigation is underway.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >