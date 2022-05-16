Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Authorities to Consider Variables before Further Lifting Quarantine Rules

Written: 2022-05-18 10:13:58Updated: 2022-05-18 12:00:33

Authorities to Consider Variables before Further Lifting Quarantine Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said it will take into account the possibility of another wave of COVID-19 as well as new variants of COVID-19 overseas when making a decision on whether to further lift social distancing rules.

Second vice health and welfare minister Lee Gi-il relayed the stance as he presided over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Wednesday.

He said the recent domestic situation regarding COVID-19 infections and the medical response capacity will also be factored into the final decision, set to be announced on Friday.

Last month, the government downgraded COVID-19 to the second highest infectious disease and lifted many social distancing measures.

However, it has retained some requirements, such as seven-day self-quarantine obligations, for a four-week transition period. The period is set to end before Monday with the authorities to determine on Friday whether to extend the period.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >