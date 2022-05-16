Authorities to Consider Variables before Further Lifting Quarantine Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said it will take into account the possibility of another wave of COVID-19 as well as new variants of COVID-19 overseas when making a decision on whether to further lift social distancing rules.Second vice health and welfare minister Lee Gi-il relayed the stance as he presided over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Wednesday.He said the recent domestic situation regarding COVID-19 infections and the medical response capacity will also be factored into the final decision, set to be announced on Friday.Last month, the government downgraded COVID-19 to the second highest infectious disease and lifted many social distancing measures.However, it has retained some requirements, such as seven-day self-quarantine obligations, for a four-week transition period. The period is set to end before Monday with the authorities to determine on Friday whether to extend the period.