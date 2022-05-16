Pres. Yoon Attends Ceremony Marking 42nd Anniv. of Gwangju Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

A ceremony marking the 42nd anniversary of the May 18 pro-democracy movement, also known as the “Gwangju Uprising,” was held in the southwestern city on Wednesday.Some two-thousand people attended the event, including President Yoon Suk Yeol, Cabinet ministers and about 100 lawmakers each from both the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party.In a speech, Yoon offered condolences to bereaved family members of those who lost their lives fighting for democracy and human rights in the 1980 democratization movement. He also stressed the need to uphold and guard the spirit of the uprising.At the end of the ceremony, the president, government officials and ruling party lawmakers joined other participants in singing the protest song "Marching for the Beloved,” breaking from previous conservative governments which had refrained from singing in unison.