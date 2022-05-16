Permanent Air Cavalry Squadron Established in ROK-US CFC

Photo : KBS News

A permanent air cavalry squadron has been established at the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.The U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) Second Infantry Division said on Wednesday that a 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron activation ceremony was held at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday.According to U.S. military media outlet Stars and Stripes, the new squadron comprises some 500 soldiers and 24 AH-64E Apaches, the latest version of the Army’s attack helicopter. The 5-17th air cavalry squadron also includes RQ-7B Shadows, which are unmanned aircraft systems that provide reconnaissance and surveillance assistance to aviation brigades.The outlet said the squadron will replace the aviation units previously deployed to South Korea for nine-month tours.The permanent assignment of Apache helicopters in the nation is expected to strengthen the USFK’s special operations capabilities.