Inter-Korea

N. Korea Yet to Respond to Proposal for Talks on COVID-19 Assistance

Written: 2022-05-18 11:55:23Updated: 2022-05-18 13:46:11

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has yet to respond to Seoul's proposal for cross-border working-level discussions for cooperation in the state's COVID-19 quarantine efforts.

The unification ministry said on Wednesday that Pyongyang did not mention Seoul's previous attempt to deliver the message through their liaison office when the two sides made their regular contact in the morning.

The message by unification minister Kwon Young-se, addressed to Kim Yong-chol, the director of the ruling Workers' Party's United Front Department, conveys Seoul's intent to provide vaccines, medicine, masks and testing kits.

It also expresses its willingness to share knowledge derived from its quarantine experience in support of the North’s pandemic management efforts.

While the government plans to wait for a response, the minister mentioned the previous day that the government is also not closed to extending indirect assistance via international agencies or private entities.
