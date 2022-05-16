Authorities Agree on Need for Financial Support for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities have agreed that financial aid for hospitalized COVID-19 patients will still be necessary even in the post-pandemic stage.Park Hyang, the director of antivirus measures at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, said on Wednesday that medical costs could impose a considerable burden on hospitalized patients depending on the severity of their symptoms.Park explained that this was one of the main considerations for health authorities as they determine whether the nation is ready to move on to the next stage of its post-pandemic plan.She added that health authorities were analyzing whether the current budget and health insurance is enough to continue providing financial aid to those hospitalized with COVID-19.The decision to shift to the next stage of the post-pandemic plan is expected to be announced on Friday, which could include lifting the seven-day mandatory quarantine for confirmed patients and the termination of financial support related to COVID-19 infections.