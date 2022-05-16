Food Ministry Checks Cooking Oil Supply amid Global Disruptions

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has begun an inspection of the nation's cooking oil supply situation, after Indonesia's recent restrictions on palm oil exports disrupted global supply.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety held a meeting on Wednesday with top cooking oil suppliers like CJ Cheiljedang and Lotte Foods to discuss ways to stabilize the market.The ministry explained that domestic suppliers had an inventory sufficient to meet demand for about two to four months, including the amount currently being imported.During the meeting, the companies reportedly explained that there were no current supply issues with soybean oil, the most commonly used oil, as it is being imported from countries like the U.S. and Argentina without any setbacks.In regards to Indonesia's recent curbs, the industry said they have primarily pivoted to Malaysian imports, with no foreseeable disruption in supply.The ministry promised to hold weekly meetings with the industry to continue monitoring the cooking oil supply chain. It also emphasized that the government will promote support measures such as tariff discounts to alleviate possible burdens amid hikes in global oil prices.