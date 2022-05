Photo : YONHAP News

Early ticket sales for South Korean action film "The Roundup," starring Ma Dong-seok, were the highest for a local film since director Bong Joon-ho's 2019 Oscar-winning black comedy "Parasite."According to the Korean Film Council, some 313-thousand tickets were sold in advance as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the day of the film's release.This is the highest total among South Korean films after some 505-thousand advance tickets sold on the release day of "Parasite" in May 2019.A sequel to the 2017 hit "The Outlaws," "The Roundup" is set in Vietnam four years after Detective Ma Seok-do, played by Ma, took out a group of Chinese gangsters in Seoul.