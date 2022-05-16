S. Korea, Japan Biz Groups to Resume Regular Meetings on Hiatus for 3 Yrs

Photo : YONHAP News

Major business groups of South Korea and Japan will resume their regular meetings that had been on hold for three years.According to the business community on Wednesday, the Federation of Korean Industries and the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, are currently coordinating details to resume the Korea-Japan Business Council.The annual meeting would take place between September and November in the past, but this year’s event could be held as early as next month.The last meeting was held in Japan in 2019. As the two countries had taken turns hosting the meetings, this year’s conference will take place in South Korea.Following the inauguration of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, business communities in South Korea and Japan appear to be reinvigorating bilateral exchanges amid growing signs of an improvement in soured Seoul-Tokyo ties.The two business groups launched the Korea-Japan Business Council in 1982 to promote mutual understanding and friendship, with the meeting taking place regularly since 1983. It was suspended since 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.