N. Korea Continues to Criticize U.S., Europe, Justifies Nuclear Development

North Korea has been denouncing the United States and its European allies day after day, while providing justification for its nuclear weapons development.North Korea’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said it is none other than the U.S. that creates a real nuclear threat, calling Washington the source of trouble for threatening and destroying world peace and stability.In a message posted on its website, the North's foreign ministry claimed that even today, nuclear aircraft carriers, nuclear-ready strategic bombers and nuclear-powered submarines belonging to the U.S. are moving around the world at random to pose a constant threat to anti-imperialist, independent countries.The ministry also criticized the Group of Seven nations for simply memorizing Washington’s hostile policy toward Pyongyang, referring to the statement announced by G7 foreign ministers on Tuesday. In the statement, they had condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile launches.The North denounced the move as a product of extreme prejudice and a double standard against its efforts to boost self-defensive capabilities.