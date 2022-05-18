S. Korea-U.S. Summit to Focus on N. Korea Nukes, Economic Security, Regional Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The North Korea nuclear issue, economic security and regional cooperation will likely top the agenda when South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sits down with U.S. President Joe Biden over the weekend.Kim Tae-hyo, first deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office, summarized the three items on Wednesday, as he said the two sides are close to finalizing agreements to be made at the summit, except for a few parts.Amid signs of an impending seventh nuclear test out of North Korea, President Yoon and his U.S. counterpart Biden are expected to reaffirm a strong deterrence against Pyongyang when they meet on Saturday.Kim said the allies have arranged a “Plan B” in case North Korea pushes ahead with a provocative weapons test while Biden is in South Korea.Regarding economic security partnership, Yoon seeks to build a complementary, cooperative system with the U.S. in the research and development of semiconductor and battery technologies. Biden plans to visit Samsung Electronics’ largest semiconductor plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, during his Korea visit.Kim expected the two leaders to agree on a technological alliance, in addition to their bilateral military and economic alliance.South Korea’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework(IPEF) and other global issues will comprise the third discussion topic at the summit.Yoon and Biden are expected to announce the results of their summit at a joint press conference after the summit.