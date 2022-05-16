Menu Content

Domestic

Issuance of Short-term Travel Visas, E-Visas to Resume from June 1

Written: 2022-05-19 11:20:58Updated: 2022-05-19 14:47:05

Issuance of Short-term Travel Visas, E-Visas to Resume from June 1

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will resume issuing short-term travel visas and e-visas for foreign tourists from June first.

The justice ministry revealed the plan regarding C-3 visas and e-visas after having temporarily suspended their issuance from April 13, 2020 as part of efforts to prevent an increase in imported COVID-19 cases.

The government issues C-3 visas for foreigners who plan to stay in South Korea for 90 days or less for tourism, transit, recuperation, visiting relatives and attending events or meetings, among other reasons.

During the pandemic, the government had issued C-3 visas only to travelers with "essential" purposes, including daily business activities such as market research, business communication and consulting.

Also from next month, the government will resume issuing e-visas for foreign patients, group tourists and outstanding talents.

The justice ministry said the latest measure is expected to help create jobs at home and attract talented individuals from other countries.
