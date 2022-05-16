Part of 'Yongsan Park' to Open to Public for 13-Day Trial Period

Photo : YONHAP News

Part of the former U.S. Army facility slated to become “Yongsan Park” near the new presidential office will be open to the public on a trial basis starting next week.The land ministry said on Thursday that a portion of the site, running from south of the presidential office to the sports fields north of the National Museum of Korea, will open for 13 days from next Wednesday.The ministry said it plans to collect public feedback during the trial run on ways to restructure the park as a part of an ongoing project to return the site of the now-vacated Yongsan Garrison to the South Korean people.Public access will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in five two-hour time slots that can accommodate 500 visitors at a time.Local environment groups, however, slammed the government for opening the facilities to the public without a proper decontamination process. An earlier survey had detected soil and underwater pollution that topped acceptable levels in certain areas.The ministry, in response, said it will take temporary measures, such as covering up soil and restricting entry and visiting hours.