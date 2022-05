Photo : YONHAP News

A large delegation of Buddhists from South Korea visited the site of a new Korean-style temple in India on Wednesday.According to the Jogye Order, the largest Buddhist sect in the country, participants are making a pilgrimage to the holy site of Bodh Gaya in India to attend the opening ceremony of the new Bunhwang Temple. With many members showing interest, the delegation quickly grew to number 150 people.Participants were seen wearing masks as they arrived in the capital city New Delhi. In addition to the temple, they will also visit the village of Sarnath, northeast of Varanasi and Nalanda, known as the world's oldest university.Similar pilgrimages are expected to make a comeback after two years of a pandemic-induced hiatus. In early 2020, numerous religious events at home and abroad were canceled by many religious groups.