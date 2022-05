Photo : YONHAP News

Defense chiefs of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are considering holding trilateral talks next month, the first of its kind in two and a half years.South Korea's defense ministry announced on Thursday that discussions are underway to set the stage for the trilateral defense ministers' talks, which will be held on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.South Korea's defense minister, Lee Jong-sup, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Japanese defense minister Nobuo Kishi are expected to attend the annual defense summit set for June 10 through 12.Seoul-Washington bilateral defense talks are also expected to be held, while there are no plans yet for talks between Lee and Kishi, according to military sources.